Ronald Celis
1969-2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son, brother, and friend, Ronald Celis Jr.
Ronald was born January 24, 1969 in French Camp, California to Ronald Celis Sr. and Kathy Knight. Ronald passed away June 18, 2020 in Lodi, California from a lengthy illness.
Ronald had a real love of life and friends. Ronald started working at a young age as a handyman and worked at numerous other jobs. Its was hard to find anything he would not try to do. He loved fixing things; often times if he couldn't fix it duct tape could. Ronald loved fishing and spending time with friends and family. He loved music, especially the bands Kiss and Motley Crue. He also loved BMX freestyle biking he spend a lot of his younger years biking with his brothers.
Ronald Jr. is preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Knight. He is survived by his father, Ronald Celis Sr.; half brothers, Ronald Duran, Roman Celis (Valerie), Phil Celis, Sam Walker and Tony Walker; half sisters, Dev and Dlyn Garcia; stepmom, Linda Celis; and well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to covid we will be having a celebration of life at a later date we will keep everyone informed.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

