|
|
Ronald G. Knecht, 91, of Lodi passed peacefully from this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 7, 2019. Ron was born in Seville, Ohio on September 4, 1928, to George and Emma Knecht. After graduation from Wadsworth High School, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Japan. He married the love of his life, Edna Mae Overholt, on July 5, 1952. Ron and Edna Mae were blessed with 67 years together. He was employed in the tire and rubber industry for 52 years. He was a long-time active member of Vinewood Community Church and Zion Reformed Church as well as a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows and the American Legion.
He will always be remembered for his kind and generous spirit and his infectious sense of humor. Some of Ron's greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and cheering for the Giants and 49ers.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Edna Mae; daughters, Rhonda (Douglas) Bonett, Lori (Dave) West, and Shelley (Douglas) Banks; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of the PTU and ICU units of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital for their loving care, respect, and compassion given to Ron during his final weeks.
Arrangements are being handled by Collins Family Funeral Home (collinsfamilyfuneralhome.com). A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, October 17th at 3:30 PM at Vinewood Community Church in Lodi. Interment will be at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Vinewood Community Church or Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital (www.lmhfoundation.org).
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2019