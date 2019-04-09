Ronald R. Darnell passed away on March 29, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born in Lodi to Aaron and Loreta Darnell on August 3, 1943. He served our country honorably in the US Army, attaining the rank of Specialist 1st Class, as he carried out his duties as Intelligence Analyst. Ronald worked as a card dealer and pit boss for multiple casinos in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada. He was also a teacher where he taught his card dealing profession to many students. One of seven children, he is survived by his two sisters, Rose and Linda. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Clifton, and Carlton, and sister, Barbara.

A memorial service will take place at 1:00pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 at East Harney Lane in Lodi, CA. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary