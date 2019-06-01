|
Ronnie Bingham, of Lodi, passed away on May 24, 2019 at the age of 57. Ronnie was born in Stockton, CA to Ronald and Marilyn Bingham on January 5, 1962.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Bingham and brother, Jeffery. Ronnie is survived by his mother, Marilyn Bingham and sister, Tina Bingham-Islas and nieces and nephews April, Danielle, Michael and Nick, and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on June 3 at Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Cemetary. Burial will follow at Cherokee Cemetary.
