An amazing husband, father, father in law, Papa, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 in Redwood City, California. His presence will be forever with us in spirit.
Roscoe Everett Brownfield was born on February 7th, 1941 in Chico, California, to Pansy and Roscoe Brownfield. He grew up in a tight knit, loving family of 5 children and always enjoyed being at any event where they would all be together, especially on Thanksgiving.
He graduated from Chico High School in 1958 and married his high school sweetheart, Priscilla Grant on October 4th 1958. They shared 61 years of love together raising their two children in the Bay Area, Stockton and Fresno. When their nest was empty they moved to Lodi California where they resided for many years before returning to the Bay Area to be closer to their family.
Roscoe had a loyal career with Bank of America, working in many different capacities over 36 years of service. He was a graduate of The Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University in 1975 of which he was very proud to have completed. His open mind and concern about helping small business owners succeed was one of his business legacies. After retiring from the bank, he enjoyed working with the Century 21 M & M group in Lodi.
Roscoe was an active participant in local community events with the Lodi Rotary group and as a member played many rounds of golf at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club. In 1985, he was recognized and awarded the Man and Boy Award from the Boys and Girls Club. Roscoe also served for many years on the Lodi Memorial Hospital Board of Directors of which he chaired many committees.
Roscoe had many interests that brought him much joy. Spending time with his family and friends was one of his greatest pleasures He loved to go wine tasting, travel to Hawaii or Carmel, and garden. He would share with you the mantra "take time to smell the roses" of which he was so fond of growing.
Roscoe is survived by his devoted wife, Priscilla; his daughter, Marcie Bertram (Jim); son, John Brownfield (Kate); 5 grandchildren, Allison Baumann (Matt), JP Bertram (Annie), Erinn Taft (Taylor), Riley Brownfield and Jack Brownfield; and great grandson, Everett Bertram whose relationship was very special to witness. He is also survived by his sisters, Marie Hoyt and Judy Cohea as well as many extended family members, nieces and nephews who will all miss him greatly.
To honor his life, there will be a funeral service with interment on Saturday, January 4th 2020 at 2pm at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lodi with a Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosener House at Peninsula Volunteers www.penvol.org or the St. John's Episcopal Church Building Fund www.stjohnsoflodi.org).
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020