1/
Rose Marie Lazzaro
9923-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose was born on August 30, 1923 and passed on July 25, 2020. 
She was a long term resident of Lockeford where she and her husband owned a lumberyard for many years and built their dream home. Rose had a long career in real estate in the Lodi area and was an avid golfer.   
Rose was the daughter of the late Angel and Nicolasa Garay. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Lazzaro and mother to the late Teresa Lazzaro. She was deeply loved by all who knew her, especially everyone who called her Auntie Rose.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved