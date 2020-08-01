Rose was born on August 30, 1923 and passed on July 25, 2020.

She was a long term resident of Lockeford where she and her husband owned a lumberyard for many years and built their dream home. Rose had a long career in real estate in the Lodi area and was an avid golfer.

Rose was the daughter of the late Angel and Nicolasa Garay. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Lazzaro and mother to the late Teresa Lazzaro. She was deeply loved by all who knew her, especially everyone who called her Auntie Rose.

