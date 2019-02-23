Roy Dale Edwards, of Lodi CA age 78, passed away in Lodi on February 15, 2018. He was born to his parents Glenn and Mabel Edwards, on July 24, 1940 in Mesa, Arizona. Roy graduated from Lodi Union High school in 1958. He represented Lodi at Boys State and was Class President. Roy went on to graduate from Sacramento State University in 1964 and received his law degree from McGeorge School of Law in 1973. He first practiced law in Monterey County in the District Attorney's office but finished his Legal career in Lodi. Roy was married to Margaret "Midge" Edwards on August 7, 1965 in Bakersfield. He was a devoted husband and father, grandfather, and was an active member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lodi. Roy enjoyed traveling with Midge and family, fishing, reading, and attending sporting events and activities for his grandchildren.

Roy was also an active member in Kiwanis and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed volunteering in community events such as pancake breakfasts, crab feeds, being a clown in the Grape Festival Kiddie Parade and at the Lodi Street Faire and working for Friends of the Library.

Roy is survived by his three daughters, Michelle Orgon of Lodi, Julie Violett (Terry) of Lockeford, Natalie Edwards of Lodi, brother Bob Edwards of Lodi and sister Brenda Hittle of Woodland. He will also be missed by his seven grandchildren: Christopher Orgon, Elizabeth Orgon, Matthew Orgon, Gabriella Violett, William Violett, Thomas Violett, and Joshua Violett.

His wife, parents, and brother Darrell Edwards preceded him in death.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 215 W. Walnut Street, Lodi, Ca. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary