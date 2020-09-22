Roy Lee Van Conett, 57, passed away in Lockeford, California on September 14, 2020. He was born November 5th, 1962, in Lodi and raised in Galt, California.

Roy was a welder and fabricator by trade, but his true passion was racing. In his younger years he raced around the track as a driver, following in the footsteps of his father. In his later years he enjoyed working on the cars and mentoring the youth of the sport. He spent a lifetime watching, participating, or working on Sprint Cars at multiple dirt tracks across the state making many lifelong friends along the way.

Even greater than his passion for racing was his devotion and love to his family and friends. Whether family or friend, every encounter included a good laugh and a reminder that he loved them.

Roy is survived by his parents, LeRoy Van Conett and Peggy Eiseman; partner in life, Joy Huffman; two sons, Ryan and Lee Van Conett; grandchildren, Ella, Aria, Joe and Liam Van Conett and Kailey Wilkinson.

Roy donated his body to the UC Davis Body Donation Program to support the program's duty to serve public education within our community.

An end of life celebration will be announced at a future date.

