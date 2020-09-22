1/1
Roy Lee Van Conett
1962-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Lee Van Conett, 57, passed away in Lockeford, California on September 14, 2020. He was born November 5th, 1962, in Lodi and raised in Galt, California.
Roy was a welder and fabricator by trade, but his true passion was racing. In his younger years he raced around the track as a driver, following in the footsteps of his father. In his later years he enjoyed working on the cars and mentoring the youth of the sport. He spent a lifetime watching, participating, or working on Sprint Cars at multiple dirt tracks across the state making many lifelong friends along the way.
Even greater than his passion for racing was his devotion and love to his family and friends. Whether family or friend, every encounter included a good laugh and a reminder that he loved them.
Roy is survived by his parents, LeRoy Van Conett and Peggy Eiseman; partner in life, Joy Huffman; two sons, Ryan and Lee Van Conett; grandchildren, Ella, Aria, Joe and Liam Van Conett and Kailey Wilkinson.
Roy donated his body to the UC Davis Body Donation Program to support the program's duty to serve public education within our community.
An end of life celebration will be announced at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved