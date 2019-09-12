|
|
Our Father called Royal James Gornto Sr. 83, home on the evening of August 31, 2019. He was admitted into San Joaquin Hospice House after an exhausting battle with health issues and passed away peacefully surrounded by family members and beloved friends.
Royal was born May 12, 1936 in Palatka, Florida to Rayford & Arlene Gornto. Growing up in Florida, Royal was a good boy, quiet, but seem to always be laughing no matter the situation. He was a brother to 7 siblings. He began working at a very young age as a logger and later became a heavy equipment operator.
Royal met Alice in Palatka and where their courtship began. They would later be married and have 10 children: Roy, Bruce, Jerry, Barry, Gary, June, Tim, Tracy, Terry, & Jennifer. In 1968, they decided to relocate to California with their family.
In California, Royal continued to run heavy equipment in the Delta area. While working for Dutra Construction he would dredge the intricate waterways of the Delta and rocked the many surrounding levees. It was hard work, but he enjoyed it very much.
Royal was a man of faith. He was a minister and brought his ministry to several churches around Lodi and Rio Vista, which included Lite House ministry, Calvary Rose, Harvest and Woodbridge Community churches. His ministerial outreach would help council those questioning or seeking a deeper connection with God. His strong belief in God and values became the road map to raising his family.
Royal was a great father with a gentle heart and respected. He always took the opportunity to teach life lessons to all his children. To Royal family was everything. Weekends were made for family time. His love for the outdoors was passed on to his children as they always went on camping and fishing trips. Grandpa Royal always found time to take the grandkids on tractor rides around the ranch. He was also an exceptional gardener. He took pride in his tomato and cabbage plants.
He is now reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Alice, his sons Barry and Roy, daughter June and his father Rayford and mother Arlene. Royal is survived by his seven children and spouses Bruce and Opie Gornto, Gary and Julie Gornto, Terry and Maria Gornto, Tracy and David Ruby, Jennifer and Jeff Gornto-Souza, Jerry Gornto and Timothy Gornto. He is also survived by his grandchildren Allen, James, Jenny, Bianca, Jackie, Dennis, Kevin, Sarah, Emily, Justin, Robert, Nick, Ryan, Heidi, Max, Jacob, Adriana, Angelina, Gabriella, Alana, Alexis and great grandchildren, Johnny, Avery and Brielle. Royal also leaves behind three siblings Frank, Mary and Violet.
Funeral Service: Friday, September 13, 2019, C.E. Stewart Chapel , 89 N 2nd St. Rio Vista, CA 94571. 4:00 – 5:00 pm viewing. 5:00 – 7:00 pm service. Internment Service: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11:00 am, Rio Vista Cemetery, 1016 Hwy 12, Rio Vista, CA 94571,
Celebration of Life following burial service, DH White School, 500 Elm Way, Rio Vista, CA 94571.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, 2019