|
|
Ruben E. Valencia passed away into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16th, 2020, in Palo Alto, California at the age of 61 from a lengthly illness. He was born in French Camp, California on August 12, 1958. Ruben lived in Thornton, Woodbridge and Lodi, California. Ruben graduated from Lodi High School in 1976.
Ruben served as a sergeant in the Army National Guard for 10 years, was president of the Lodi High Mecha Club, and was a charter member of the Mexican American Lions club.
Ruben worked for Robert Mondavi as a bottling mechanic and General Mills as a packaging mechanic, he was a dedicated employee and loved his job.
Ruben enjoyed fishing in Mexico, golfing, watching his favorite football team, the San Francisco 49ers and loved attending the games. Ruben had a love for coaching, he coached adult softball teams for the CalMex league and his son Ruben Jr's soccer teams. Ruben was very social and loved to make people laugh and smile. His boisterous laugh and his animated expressions will be missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Caroline; their two children, Jacqueline George (Tom) and Ruben Jr.; his six siblings, Gloria Valencia Cruz, Sonia Aguiar (Salvador), Alejandro Jr., Joseph (Nena), Ramon (Mary), and Manuel (Karen); as well as sister in laws, brother in laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ruben was preceded in death by his loving parents, Alejandro Valencia Sr. and Soledad Escamilla Valencia; and his brothers, Arturo, Carlos, and William Valencia.
Viewing will take place at Lodi Funeral Home, on Monday February 24, 2020 from 2 PM to 6 PM. Vigil will take place at Lodi Funeral Home at 6 PM. The funeral service will take place at St. Anne's Church on February 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM with his final resting place at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow the service at the American Legion Hall.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020