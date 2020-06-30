Rudolph Long
1947-2020
Rudolph Long, Jr. was born May 16, 1947 in Washington, DC. He passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 in Lathrop, CA, he was 73. A veteran of the US Army, Rudy worked for PG&E as a live gas line welder for over 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, and deer hunting.
He is survived by his children, Donald Long (Tina), Ronald Long, and Rebecca Matthews (Chris); grandchildren, Cory Long (Shauna), Caleb Hopper, and Kaylyn Matthews; great-granddaughter, Addison Long, and sisters, Lynda Pellegrini (Fred), and Karen Perry (Duane).
Visitation will be Thursday, July 2nd from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 at Lodi Memorial Cemetery, 5750 E Pine St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Rudy's memory to the American Lung Association. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
