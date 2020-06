Rudolph Long, Jr. was born May 16, 1947 in Washington, DC. He passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 in Lathrop, CA, he was 73. A veteran of the US Army, Rudy worked for PG&E as a live gas line welder for over 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, and deer hunting.He is survived by his children, Donald Long (Tina), Ronald Long, and Rebecca Matthews (Chris); grandchildren, Cory Long (Shauna), Caleb Hopper, and Kaylyn Matthews; great-granddaughter, Addison Long, and sisters, Lynda Pellegrini (Fred), and Karen Perry (Duane).Visitation will be Thursday, July 2nd from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 at Lodi Memorial Cemetery, 5750 E Pine St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Rudy's memory to the American Lung Association . Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.