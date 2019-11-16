Home

Rudy Schuh


1935 - 2019
Rudy Schuh Obituary
Announcing the passing of Rudy W. Schuh. Rudy passed away 10/25/19 at Lodi Memorial Hospital, his passing was peaceful. He was 84 years old.
Rudy is reunited in Heaven with his parents, deceased Siblings and beloved Wife and Son.
Rudy leaves behind his daughters, Kimberly Rich (Roger)and Sheri Trahan (John) Grandchildren and his sister Beverly Kosol.
Rudy, honorably served in the US Army, Retired from General Mills as a Foreman and was a member of the Mason's in which he held many posts. He will be missed by many.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019
