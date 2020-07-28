If I can stop one heart
from breaking,
I shall not live in vain;
If I can ease one life the
aching,
Or cool one pain,
Or help one fainting robin
Unto his nest again,
I shall not live in vain.
-Emily Dickinson
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, dad, Poppi, uncle, brother and friend to many. Russell "Dean" Lagomarsino passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family and love. Dean was born on July 9, 1937, in Angels Camp, CA delivered by a midwife to Venus Airola and Russell Lagomarsino. He attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse and attended Bret Harte High School graduating in 1955. A natural athlete, Dean participated in many activities including track, baseball, basketball, football, music, club & class officers and Student Body Vice President. He attended San Jose and Sacramento State receiving his Bachelor of Arts, and eventually a Masters in Counseling. Dean was a teacher, coach and counselor at the California Youth Authority for 32 years, mentoring many young men. He spent his career in service to others.
Dean married the love of his life, Lenora Billdt, in December of 1970 and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. He enjoyed working in his yard, camping, taking trips to the ocean with family, attending his children's & grandchildren's music and school events, rooting on the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, reading the Bible, coloring, and attending & coaching his children's sports teams. He was an accomplished saxophonist with a dance band for many years. Dean was also a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church serving in many positions. Some of Dean's greatest gifts were counseling, mentoring and listening to those in need of support and encouragement. Those who knew him, remember his calm presence, kind demeanor and gentle spirit.
Each grandchild has a special memory of their Poppi. Abigail's favorite memories include Poppi's gentle hugs, sitting in the back of the car & having conversations while driving from the airport and sharing his rice cakes. Austin enjoyed watching sporting events, especially the 49ers. Aria's favorite memories include sitting on his lap & reading books, and calls him her "shooting star". Ella loved when he would color & draw with her, and she loved reading books to him. Harper's favorite memory of Poppi was pretending to be his doctor and chef with her toys.
He is survived by his wife, Lennie; his children, Mark (Valerie), Matthew (Kristina), Marji (Russ), Karen (Rob) and Mike (Pamela); his grandchildren, Abigail, Austin, Aria, Ella, Harper, Carly, Kyle, Michael and Kayla; and one great granddaughter, Madelyn. Dean was preceded in death by both parents, Venus Rossetti and Russell Lagomarsino; his sister, Marlene Collins; and his grandparents.
Cherished husband, loving father and admired grandfather, Dean will be remembered for his kindness, love, compassion, faith in God, peaceful presence, loving support and calm strength. He will be missed by loved ones, family, friends and strangers. We believe he is with his Savior, surrounded in love, joy and the peace of our Lord.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.
The family of Dean Lagomarsino wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital, Pastor Mark Price and all of our friends and family.
Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.