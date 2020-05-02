It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Ruth Maxine Brown, on April 27, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born March 25, 1934 in Acampo, CA where she resided at her passing. With the exception of 10 years when her husband was in the service, this was her home. Her parents, George and Avis Hansen, had a 40-acre farm where Ruth had freedom to enjoy her love of horses from an early age.

She met her future husband, Bill Brown, at Lodi High in 1949. They married before they were out of school and Bill enlisted in the USAF during the Korean War. After a brief time in Texas for basic training they lived at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, WA and Larson AFB in Moses Lake, WA. Bill left the Air Force in 1962 and they returned to Acampo to build a home on her parent's property. Once back on the farm she was able to have horses, ponies and dogs again. In those years Ruth was a 4-H leader for horse, sheep and sewing projects.

In 1967 Bill and Ruth bought Eastside Meats in Victor, CA which they operated until their retirement in 1995. In retirement she enjoyed trail riding at Point Reyes and in the Sierras. Ruth took up horse driving and with a buckboard wagon and her horse, "Jazzman", gave wagon rides to Lodi students at Valley Days.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, George and Avis Hansen; her brothers, Homer Hansen and Robert "Chick" Hansen.

Ruth is survived by her children, Daphne Felde (Phil), Karen Kern (Rich), Bill Brown (Debbie), Mike Brown (Chris), and Scott Brown (Patty); grandchildren, Meredith Hoffman, Stephen Felde, John Felde, Katie Ebert, Sarah Stabile, Michael Kern, Melissa Colemen and Mallory Nasse. Ruth greatly enjoyed following the antics of her great-grandchildren, Eden and Drue Hoffman; Ruthie Felde; Ian and Elliot Felde; Will and Clara Ebert; Kye Stabile; Bea, Fisher and Ruby Colemen.

At Ruth's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to PALS, 1040 W Kettleman Ln, Ste 379, Lodi, CA 95240 or to the Lodi Memorial Foundation, 845 S Fairmont Ave. Ste 3, Lodi, CA 95240.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mani Mahdyoon, Dr. Anniemarie Santos and the staff at Vitas Healthcare for helping Ruth on her journey.

