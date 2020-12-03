1/1
Ruth M. Geiszler
Ruth M. Geiszler was born June 15, 1929 and passed away November 28, 2020.
Ruth was born in Morristown Minnesota to John and Lily Kratt. She moved to Lodi in 1939 and graduated from Lodi High School in 1947. Ruth married Harold Geiszler in 1948. They lived in a country home on Harney Lane to raise their family. Sadly, Harold died in a boating accident in 1985. From Harney Lane she moved to a condo in town, then resided in an assisted living for last seven years.
Ruth enjoyed many family camping trips, especially to Lake Almanor and Fort Bragg. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Raymond Kratt (MN) and Donald Kratt (Galt), and an infant daughter (1961).
She is survived by son, David Geiszler (wife Lynn); two daughters, Merrie Munn (husband Richard) and Karen Rodriguez (husband Rob); five grandchildren, Brian Geiszler, Dianna Hawkins (husband Kevin), Shawn Capuccini, Laura Dumlao (husband Jonathan), and Mark Capuccini; one step grandson, Scott Rodriguez; and one great granddaughter, Chloe Capuccini.
The family of Ruth extends a heart filled thank you to Hospice of San Joaquin and Comfort Keepers Caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton Ca, 95204.
Arrangements made by Lodi Funeral Home, Lodi Ca. See website.
Graveside services will be held for immediate family only.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2020.
