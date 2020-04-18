|
Ruth Perman, 93 of Lodi, passed away on April 14, 2020. Ruth was born in Goodrich, SD, on November 25, 1926 to Jacob and Elizabeth Gessele. Ruth was married to Victor Perman for 74 years and had two children, Lanny and Vickie.
Ruth was a beautician for several decades, and housewife for most of her life. She was very devoted to the Fairmont Seven Day Adventist Church in Lodi. She loved spending time RV'ing with Vic, working in her garden, and time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie (Ron) Richards; grandchildren, Ronnie (Katie) Richards, Lindsay Sutton, James Perman, and Chantel (Danny) Thomas; and great grandchildren, Nicolas, Tyler, and Avery Richards, Brooke, Sara, and Luke Sutton, Savannah and Ashley Perman, Aston, Abby, and Zachary Thomas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; 11 siblings; and son, Lanny.
Viewing will be held at Cherokee Memorial on Industrial, Monday April 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. No gravesite services will be held.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2020