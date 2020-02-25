|
Ruth Reed, 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend earned her angel wings peacefully surrounded by family on February 19, 2020.
A consummate mother and homemaker, Ruth had a heart of gold. With a real zest for life, Ruth loved being on the delta, getting her nails done and RVing.
Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around, will never be forgotten.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Korean War Veteran, Edmund "Ed" Reed. She is survived by her daughters; Sandy Parker and Carolyn Mullins of Lodi and Michele Hittle of Texas, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, February 26, from 2p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Funeral home. (831 Industrial Way, Lodi)
A service will be held on Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m. with committal to follow at Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at 5542 Barre Avenue, Stockton, Ca immediately after.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020