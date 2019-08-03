|
Ruth Wynona Rottacker passed away as she wished, peacefully in her sleep on June 13, 2019, at the age of 94 years. She was born Ruth Wynona, to Alfred and Clara Cooksley, in Saskatchewan, Canada, on July 8, 1925. The family settled outside of Sexsmtih, Alberta, Canada, when she was very young. Ruth was a very bright child, attending the local, one room school. At age 13 she went to a boarding school in Lacombe, Alberta. After graduation she attended canadian Union College, in Lacombe, completing 2 years.
Ruth married Russell Rottacker after moving to Peoria, Alberta. Together they raised four daughters. She was known for her wonderful oatmeal, raisin cookies, they were always a huge jar full available! She was wonderful at cooking, canning, baking, and raising a very large vegetable garden. She also sewed clothes for her family, including suits, coats and cute dresses for her girls.
In search of a milder climate, they planned a move to the United States! They lived in Calgary for a few months, while waiting for their Visas, where they saw TV for the first time. They moved to Pendleton, Oregon in January 1956. We were amazed by the green grass in winter! The family grew with the long awaited addition of a son! The family moved to Lodi, CA to be near Russell's aunt. Her wonderful cooking now included her famous "Sunny Buns", which she sometimes stayed up all night to bake for family holidays. Even some of the grandchildren have expressed a desire to make them.
Ruth had a wonderful work ethic, besides raising her family, and all that that entails, she attended Delta College. In 1965, she received her Registered Nurse Degree. She worked at several local hospitals, and care facilities, continuing until she was 80!
She is survived by her children, Sheri (Ron, deceased) Zapara, Kathryn Rottacker, Deena (Auther) Adams, Russell B. (Shirley) Rottacker; grandchildren, Cher Bouwer, Aimee Zapara, Robert Daniel, Jeniffer Colvin, Nikki Hughes, Troy & Anthony Leonard, Blake Rottacker, Erin Rottacker, and Toni Pice; ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren!
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty Gillrie and Shirley Gammon; two brothers, William and Fred Cooksley; her ex-husband, Russell; and her daughter, Margo Paapke.
A private memorial service is planned in September at the beach, her specific request, where her ashes will be released.
She was so loved by all who knew her, especially her children, grand children, nieces and nephews. She was always there for all of us! We will miss her so much, but a better day is coming, where we will see her again.
