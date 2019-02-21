Sal James Haro went to be with his Savior and Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Lodi, California, October 13, 1936, Sal earned twelve sport letters in football, basketball and baseball at Lodi High from 1949 - 1953.

During his Junior year, he was a starter on three Sac - Joaquin Conference Champion teams. In 1953 he was the recipient of the James Conklin award as the school's outstanding senior athlete.

After high school, he attended Stockton College, San Jose State and did a stint in the U.S. Army. returning to Lodi, he coached football and basketball from 1958 - 1970. In 1970, he joined the coaching staff at Clovis High until his retirement in 1992. At Clovis he coached both football and tennis. He was a head coach and assistant for 10 champion teams. In 1984 Sal became a marathon runner and twice ran the Boston Marathon.

After accepting Christ as his Savior, he endeavored to serve Him wherever he worshipped. In earlier years he was active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

During retirement, Sal enjoyed hiking and traveling. He especially looked forward to times spent with family members.

Sal is survived by his wife Emily McGladdery Haro and his sons Al (Deanna) and Mark Haro. Additionally are his wife's family Jonathan McGladdery (Karolyn), Matthew McGladdery ( Martha) and Melissa (Frederick) Hopps, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and his brother Fred (Beverly) of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

He was predeceased by his parents, six siblings and his beloved daughter, Alicia Dawn Griffith.

Memorial services will be on Friday, March 8th, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 267 North Mills Ave. Lodi, CA. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary