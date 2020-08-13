On August 5th we lost our beloved wife, mother, and friend. Our hearts are broken. She was unable to overcome infection acquired in the hospital after heart surgery.

She was a remarkable woman who led an extraordinary life. We will miss her loving heart, sense of humor, and genuine interest in life and the people in it.

After graduation from the University of Wisconsin in 1968, Sally went to work as a systems analyst for the Defense Department in Battle Creek, Michigan. In 1969 she married her husband Bob, who she met in college. He was transferred to San Diego in 1977 and she went to work as a systems trainer at General Dynamics. In 1983 his job took them to Pago Pago, American Samoa where she immersed herself in island culture and life. Their son Jonathan was born in 1985 and a year later they returned to California, settling in Woodbridge.

She was interested and active in education and academics, and served on the School Board of St. Anne's School. She co-directed the science olympiad and academic pentathlon programs and directed the bingo program to raise funds for the school. After her son's graduation from high school she worked as an office manager for San Joaquin County Mental Health in Tracy. She and her husband were married for 51 years and traveled extensively during their careers and after retirement.

We will miss her dearly, but are so grateful we were able to share in her remarkable life. She is survived by her husband; their son, Jonathan; and daughter-in-law, Berit. She will also be missed by her brother,Lee Verheyen and his wife, Mary Lou of San Antonio, Texas; her sister, Sue Allcox of DePere, Wisconsin; her in-laws, Ron and Sue Lemke, Glenn and Yvonne Lemke, and Judi Lemke; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend Susan Shamber.

It was her wish to have her body donated to science and we will do our best to comply. If you would like to remember her, please perform an act of kindness for a child or donate in her name to your favorite educational program.

