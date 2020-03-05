|
|
Sally Valde, 89 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Lodi. Sally was born on May 26, 1930 in San Francisco, Ca. She was the daughter of Lester King Bishop and Maybel Bishop. Sally was a loving wife married to her husband Delbert for 62 years. She lived most of her life in the Bay Area, residing in Lodi for the last 15 years, after retiring from real estate. Sally's passions were cooking and tending to her garden, especially the roses. She enjoyed fine dining and family gatherings at home. Sally is surived by her three children, Scott and wife Gloria Valde, Arthur and wife Jennifer Valde, and daughter Debra Valde who are at peace with the knowledge that Sally is reunited in heaven with her husband Del along with those she loved.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020