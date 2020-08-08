1/1
Salvador 'Gordo' Duenas
Salvador Dueñas "Gordo", age 66 of Lodi passed away on August 2, 2020. He was a hard working man who was employed with Lodi Iron Works for 41 years. Gordo is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sarah; daughters, Michele (Adelfo) and Janelle (Gabe); sons, David (Renee) and Salvador (Bianca); as well as, 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Gordo was a family man. He loved spending time cooking for his kids and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing pool with his loved ones.
Gordo will be missed by all who knew him.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 12th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial, 831 Industrial Way in Lodi. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home
