Salvador Dueñas "Gordo", age 66 of Lodi passed away on August 2, 2020. He was a hard working man who was employed with Lodi Iron Works for 41 years. Gordo is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sarah; daughters, Michele (Adelfo) and Janelle (Gabe); sons, David (Renee) and Salvador (Bianca); as well as, 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Gordo was a family man. He loved spending time cooking for his kids and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing pool with his loved ones.

Gordo will be missed by all who knew him.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 12th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial, 831 Industrial Way in Lodi. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.



