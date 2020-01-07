|
|
Sandra Lee Clayton passed away on December 30th 2019 in Lodi at the young age of 61. She was born August 20th 1958 in Stockton. Sandra worked many years in the title business which she enjoyed. Sandra enjoyed cooking, time with her grandchildren, traveling when she could and time spent with her husband and animals. Sandra loved to make people laugh with her crazy personality and stories, you never know what kind of story you're going to get.
She preceded in death with her parents, Rex and Shirley Melton. She is survived by her husband, Nick Clayton; 2 children, Heather Tate and Nicholas Clayton; and her 5 grandchildren.
A graveside service will take place at 11:00 am, Friday January 10th, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial Park Hwy 99 at E Harney Ln in Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2020