1946 - 2020
Sandy Mindt Lewis Obituary
Sandy Mindt Lewis passed away on February 1, 2020 in Lodi, CA. Sandy worked as a Service Manager for F & M Bank for 38 years. She then went to work for 11 years for Parkwest Casino in Lodi. Both required customer service and that was the part of her jobs that she loved most. Sandy really enjoyed talking to people and helping them with whatever their need could or would be. From all of her years working, she met a lot of people who also became her friends outside of work.
Sandy was preceded in death by her best friend, Gary Lewis; her mom and dad, Dorothy and Ollie Mindt; and two brothers, Don Mindt and Steve Mindt. She is survived by her sons, Timothy Hammon and Mike Lewis; and her grandson, Daniel Lewis, all of Lodi, as well as many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to give special thanks to the four people who were always there for Sandy. Thank you and she loved you Theresa Bettenhausen, Dora Garcia, Kathy Brandt and Regina Elhard.
Memorial services will be determined at a later date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2020
