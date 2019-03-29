It's with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the death of Scott Allen Thomas.

Scott, aka Buck, was born May 4, 1964, to Daley and Lora Jane Thomas, and died on March 20, 2019, at the age of 54. In many ways larger than life, Scott embraced his passions with gusto and from early on was a lover of all things outdoors-especially hunting, fishing, and his dogs Amber, Elle May, and Rooster. He was a true friend and would always answer a call from a buddy in need.

Scott's chosen career, firefighter, suited him perfectly. His first fire-fighting job was with the Forestry Department, fighting forest fires in the foothills of California. After earning a degree in fire science from Delta Community College, he was hired by the Lodi Fire Department, where he served for 28 years. He loved this job with all his heart and was recognized by those who served with him as a serious, no-nonsense firefighter, rising to the rank of captain. Many firefighters have stated that when it got dangerous, Scott was the man they wanted standing beside them. While with the fire department, Scott administered the Widows' and Orphans' Fund, and, like many firefighters, developed some rather impressive culinary talents that he shared both on and off the job. His fried chicken will be greatly missed.

During his time off, Scott was constantly pursuing adventure: spear-fishing in the bay; abalone-diving at the coast; stomping the ridges and gulches in Salmon, Idaho, while hunting for elk; catching salmon and halibut in Alaska; or jumping fences to shoot turkeys wherever he found them. He was a soul in motion.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents Daley and Jane Thomas of Lodi and his niece Chloe Gonzalez. He is survived by his sister Tammy (Juan) Gonzalez of Los Angeles, his nephew Nehemiah Gonzalez of San Francisco, and his niece Shayna Gonzalez of Los Angeles, as well the many friends who were like family to him.

A memorial gathering will be held at Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 6, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Scott's memory can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, the Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Center in Sacramento (checks payable to the Salivation Army, PO Box 2948, Sacramento, CA 95814), or to Village Adult Developmental & Community Center (villageadcc.org). Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary