Scott Joseph St. Clair died in his sleep on February 1st, 2020 in Lodi, CA following heart complications earlier that week. He was 61.
Scott was born on April 22, 1958 in New Haven, CT to his parents, Joe and Audrey St. Clair. Following a brief tour with the Marine Corps, Scott moved across the country to Southern California and then up to the Lodi, CA area where he lived and worked as an auto mechanic for the last 33 years. During this time he welcomed his two beautiful daughters, who were the most important part of his life.
Scott was a devoted father and friend who loved nature, animals, and the great outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and kite flying when the weather permitted and even when it didn't. Scott was a selfless person who often spent his time doing favors and odd jobs for his family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed life's simple pleasures such as cartoons on Saturday morning, cookies with milk, and playing with dogs.
Scott is survived by his daughters, Katie and Sarah St. Clair; his sister, Cindy Scalesse; his brother, Kevin St. Clair; and his parents, Joe and Audrey St. Clair. He is preceded in death by his sister, Jo Anne Joy.
Scott will be cremated and his ashes spread at his favorite place, Sleeping Giant State Park in Connecticut. A memorial will take place on March 7th at 1:00 p.m. at Lodi Lake. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Scott's life.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020