Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Lieder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Lieder


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Lieder Obituary
Scott Lieder peacefully passed away on Oct 13, 2019. He was born to Richard and Lois Lieder on June 25, 1964 and was raised in Lodi, CA. Scott enjoyed traveling and had visited over 30 countries. He also had a love for good food and sports.
Scott is survived by his wife of nearly 9 years, Linda Lieder; son, Andrew Hong; father, Richard Lieder; sister, Lisa Lieder (John) Auble; as well as many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.