Scott Lieder peacefully passed away on Oct 13, 2019. He was born to Richard and Lois Lieder on June 25, 1964 and was raised in Lodi, CA. Scott enjoyed traveling and had visited over 30 countries. He also had a love for good food and sports.
Scott is survived by his wife of nearly 9 years, Linda Lieder; son, Andrew Hong; father, Richard Lieder; sister, Lisa Lieder (John) Auble; as well as many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, 2019