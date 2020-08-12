1/1
Shadrick Bradford Spears Lusk
1981 - 2020
Shadrick Bradford Spears Lusk, 38, of Lodi, unexpectedly passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born November 17, 1981 in Stockton, CA. The son of Kimberly Lusk (David Bender) & father, Rick Spears. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1999 and obtained his Associates degree from Heald College. On September 16, 2008 Shad's life was changed forever when he welcomed his beloved son Lucas Lusk.
Shad is survived by his son, Lucas who wishes he could have spent more time with him and loves him very much; his parents, Kimberly Lusk (David) and Rick Spears; girlfriend, Ashley; his brothers, Jeff, Tim, Rocky, Roland, Devon and Christian; aunts and uncles, Jim, Gerry, Keith, Kathy and Charlene (Albert); cousins, Julie (Allen), Greg (Brandi), Pam, Allen, Erica (Phil), Gerald, Victoria, Gloria; and his close friends and family. Shad was an avid A's, 49er, and Kings fan. When Shad was not attending a sporting event, you could find him playing basketball with his son Lucas.
Shad had a lifelong career in the gaming industry. He loved being with his friends and family and will be deeply missed. My heart is broken, until we meet again, I will love you forever and always my son. Lodi Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
August 11, 2020
So long shad it was nice to have known you and be your friend you where a really great guy I will never forget you
Shaneomatic
Friend
