Shannon Carl Koepplin passed away at the age of 49 on July 26, 2019. He lost his battle with an aggressive form of leukemia (AML) he had been struggling with the last 6 months. He passed away peacefully and UC Davis Med Center with his loving wife Marni and family by his side.
Shannon was born to Gary and Patricia Koepplin in Lodi, California on May 1, 1970. He grew up in Lodi attending grade schools and high school locally where he participated in all the various sports activities. Growing up he and his family spent a lot of time fishing, snow skiing, motocross riding and camping. After he graduated Lodi High school in 1988, he gave junior college a try before heading to work in the family business of auto body repair at American Auto Body where he learned how to do what he did best. After a few years of honing his skills Shannon branched out and worked from his home-based business doing auto, boat and RV repair. He was extremely talented with custom paint and repair of hot rods and other specialized custom cars and was well known for his "need for perfection". Shannon loved to help his friends and was a very giving person. He would drop everything at a "moment's notice" to help a friend in need. Thus, he had a great support system these past few grueling months from those closest to Shannon which has been greatly appreciated by his wife and family.
Shannon really enjoyed working, and took a lot of pride in what he did, however whenever possible he loved to get away from it all. Some of his favorite places were Baja for fishing or heading up to the mountains to 4-wheel and spend time with his wife and friends camping. Most of all Shannon loved to spend time with his dogs Lucy and Lola. They were a huge part of his life and his daily routine. Whether he was working in his shop or running errands around town, those dogs loved to be with him.
Shannon is survived by his wife of 15 years, Marni Koepplin; father, Gary Koepplin (Katie); uncle, Max Koepplin; uncle, Dan Baker (Carol); father-in-law, Tim Fitzer; brother-in-law, Chris Fitzer (Jamie); and many cousins and extended family. Shannon had a special relationship his entire life with his second cousin Phil Katzakian (Chris) and their two children, Colin and Lauren. Shannon is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Koepplin; sister, Laura Koepplin; and mother-in-law, Sara Fitzer.
There will be a celebration of life in his memory on August 9th in Lodi at the Vineyard Chapel located at 14165 N. Beckman Road at 10:00 a.m., luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers Shannon's family encourages donations to a or to Delta Blood Bank.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019