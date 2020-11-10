Sharon Ann Bruhn was born in Elgin, ND on March 2, 1950. She passed away November 2, 2020 at Lodi Memorial Hospital as a result of Covid-19. Sharon spent her first ten years on the family farm, where she enjoyed the animals. She spent the remainder of her life in Lodi, CA. Her family joined Emanuel Lutheran Church, where she was confirmed and continued as a member. Sharon attended special education classes until she was 18. Later with assistance from VMRC she attended programs and day care for her benefit. She last attended and loved The Village Adult Day Care in Lodi.

Sharon loved the TV shows that were popular in the early days, including "I Love Lucy". She would often give the actors advice on what she thought they should do, and you could hear her joyously laughing out loud at what was happening. In October 2008, Sharon moved to Haynes Board and Care, where she became one of their "chosen children". Her birthday was special to her, in recent years she always wanted a big party. She would plan and talk about it for months, and her guest list was long. She was very good at remembering family birthdays. This year she was able to enjoy her 70th birthday with family and friends. Her hobbies included coloring, numbering, and cutting paper. She loved to go shopping and eat out. She said "there are three places, Mexican food, Chinese food or Chili's". One of her favorite sayings was "good idea". All of her family was very dear to her and she always rejoiced when a new "cousin" was born.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Ervin & Erna Bruhn; and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her aunts, Anita (Clarence) Fehling, Norma Cox, and Mavis (Gary) Zimmerle; several cousins, and a special cousin and buddy, Yvette (Doug) Bender.

A graveside service at Cherokee Memorial Park will be held on November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please wear a mask.

The family wishes to thank Haynes Board and Care, her second family, for the loving care and environment she enjoyed there.

Memorials may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Lodi, CA

