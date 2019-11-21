Home

Sharon Ann Fuller


1941 - 2019
Sharon Ann Fuller Obituary
Sharon Ann Fuller, 78, of Lodi, California passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Sharon was born in Kewanee, IL March 16, 1941 to Francis and Helen Zonkel. After raising her children and due to her love of working with flowers and other plants she pursued a career with Dow's Nursery and Weigum's Nursery. She was preceded in death by her husband Barrie Fuller. She is survived by her children Gwen O'Connor of Lodi, Jim Fuller of Oregon, and Boyd Fuller of Turlock and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Vienna Nursing and Rehabilitation for their amazing care.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019
