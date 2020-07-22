Sharon Dee Orrick entered into rest July 16, 2020. She was born in Carin, Oklahoma, September 19, 1936 to Joe and Florence McHaffie, and was the youngest of four girls.
At the age of one, Sharon and her family moved to Joplin, Mo. and later they moved to Chico, Calif. at the age of ten. She attended Central and Chico High.
Sharon married Jerry Orrick in 1953 and together they had two sons, Joe Orrick of Sacramento and Tom Orrick of Lodi (deceased). She was very active in little league and cub scouts with her sons.
Sharon was employed by Montgomery Ward and then by PG&E, Sacramento, later transferred to Stockton. She was the past president of a service club representing PG&E called Pan Aurora. Sharon retired from PG&E, Stockton.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jerry; son, Joe; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Naomie Edmonds of Auburn.
No services will be held per her wishes. Donations in her memory can be made to Alzheimer's Association
.