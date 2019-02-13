Sharon Kay Morisch Beeskau of Stockton CA, age 77 passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2019 at CPMC in San Francisco, CA. She was born Dec. 25, 1941 in Belgrade, NE to Dorothy and Alva Morisch. Sharon moved with her mother and brother from Nebraska and settled in Stockton in 1950. She attended Stockton Jr. High School, graduating from A.A. Stagg High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Douglas Beeskau on Oct. 25, 1958 in Reno, NV. Sharon and Doug recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a wonderful trip to the Florida Keys with their children and their spouses. Sharon worked as a Sales Associate retiring after 50 years. She worked at Mount Diablo Drug and Boggiano's in Stockton. She enjoyed researching her family roots, traveling to various genealogy libraries including many trips to Utah visiting the Family History Library. Her research has documented extensive family records which led her to become an active 25-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved traveling, spending time with family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her devoted husband Douglas Beeskau, daughter Christina Wowak (Phil) of Santa Cruz, CA and son Michael Beeskau (Sue) of Orange Park, FL. Mother Dorothy Nichols Craven, brother Gerald Morisch (Linda). Grandchildren Kyle Wowak, Mylinda Whiteley (Mike), Stephanie Beeskau and Jackie Meadows. Great grandchildren Erica Groover, Emilee Ayers, Hayley and Fiona Whiteley. Aunt Betty Smith, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave and Carol Beeskau. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Memorial Service will take place at 1:00pm Sat., Feb 16, 2019 at the Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sharon can be made to El Toyon Chapter NSDAR, PO Box 45 Linden, CA 95236 or . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019