Sharon Lee DeBord
1930 - 2020
Sharon Lee DeBord of Lodi, Ca passed away peacefully at her home on September 29 from pulmonary fibrosis.
Sharon was born April 28, 1930 in Klamath Falls, Oregon where she grew up with her 2 brothers and 4 sister. She married Robert DeBord in 1952 and earned her bachelor's degree in business which was rare and difficult for a woman in that era. They eventually moved to California where they raised their 6 children.
Sharon is survived by her children, Robert (Rachel), Mary (Randy), Tricia (Dallas), James, Thomas (Dee Dee); 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her daughter Cher.
Sharon was a devout Christian and held several jobs including secretary, army general's assistant, court stenographer, insurance adjuster and most importantly - mother and grandmother. She loved mystery novels and her beautiful roses and collected cobalt pottery. She was a constant source of wisdom and comfort and had the most wonderful sense of humor that will be missed greatly.
Sharon will be cremated and a service will be held by the family at a later date.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.
