On October 21, 2020, Shawn Lee Crow of Modesto passed away after a sudden illness at the age of 44. The family of Shawn is devastated by his passing. He was a loving husband, father, nephew, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all that ever met him. Shawn Lee Crow passed away with his wife, Jill Lynn Crow, the love of his life, by his side.

Shawn will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jill; his daughter, Lily; his bonus daughters, Riley and Natalie; his mother, Janet; his father, Gary; his step-father, Chris; his step-mother, Janet; his aunties, Gin and Jeri; his uncles, Randy and Jim; his grandmother, Carol; his brothers, Josh, Kyle and Zac; his sister Kimberly; his step-sister, Michelle; his cousins, Brian and Keith; his niece, Scarlett; his nephews, Lane, Shawn, and Austin; and many, many other family members and friends. Anyone in the 209 or elsewhere that ever met Shawn has memories with him that they will never forget. He had a positive impact on every person he ever met.

Shawn was preceded in death by one of his lifetime best friends, the cousin that he adored, Danae; his step-brother, Josh; his grandpa, Art; his grandma red, that kept him in check, Elsie; and his grandpa, Curtis.

Shawn absolutely loved his daughter Lily and his life was forever changed the day she was born. He taught her how to swim, how to ride her first bike, loved to go bowling with her, and help to coach her softball, soccer, and basketball teams. When Lily decided that she wanted to play basketball, Shawn made sure that Santa delivered her a basketball hoop of her own that Christmas. A trampoline was delivered a different Christmas Eve and Shawn was so excited for Lily to get it that he woke her up at 2 am to have her open it. There has never been a man that loved his daughter more than Shawn loved Lily.

Shawn Lee Crow was known by most as Crowdog. He loved his name and represented it well. He also loved life and living it to the fullest. Most people that knew him thought for sure that he would end up living at the beach one day. He absolutely came alive next to the ocean. Some of the best memories his family members and friends have of him are their adventures to the beach with him. Shawn also loved helping anyone that needed help. He was the kind of man and friend that everyone knew they could turn to. He was always there if and when you needed him. Shawn will always be remembered for his huge heart, mischievous smile, and his stunning blue eyes. He will be forever missed and loved, but never forgotten.

