Obituary Condolences Flowers March 5th, 2019, Lodi Middle School teacher, Sherisse Zupo Pantoja, turned a page and stepped into the history she so much loved to teach.

During the 23 years working at Lodi Middle School she taught English, Geography, and primarily U.S. History. Sherisse was dedicated to the success of her students and was a part of a wonderful team of teachers that felt the same way. She involved the students in the learning process through interactive simulations such as life as a mountain man or a founding father during the creation of the United States Constitution. She created physical lessons like using the game of Capture the Flag, rigged to mimic a historic battle, she used feathers and maple syrup on the students' hands to simulate a tiny bit of what it meant to be "tar and feathered," and by clearing the floor of the classroom and having the students lay side by side for ten minutes while she read to them the terrible conditions the slaves endured on slavery ships, she hoped the students could grasp how terrible the voyage would have been. She made sure that the students also had the best possible instructional material by volunteering on the school book adoption committee and argued for the best history book possible for the students of the school district.

She spent countless hours advising the yearbook students in how to create great yearbooks and by helping lead groups of students to Washington D.C. While in in D.C. Mrs. Pantoja endeavored to squeeze in every historic site possible, from Arlington National Cemetery to the new portraits of President and Mrs. Obama. She made History fun and had fun doing it.

Sherisse was born November 3, 1970, in Lodi, California to Antone and Jaqueline Zupo. She graduated from Lodi High School and the University of California, Davis. She met her husband, Joel Pantoja, while working together at the Valley Cinema in Lodi. They shared an enthusiasm for the movies, theater, and travel. When on road trips, their motto was, "Never the same road twice." Sherisse loved to explore, sometimes planning detailed (to the hour) cross country adventures, or spontaneous weekend trips down random mountain roads that lead to great photo ops. She took every opportunity to venture out and see the beautiful land she loved with either her husband, her nieces, her friends, her students, or when no one else was game, she took one of her beloved dogs!

Charles Schulz said, "Happiness is a warm puppy." Words could never adequately express Sherisse's love for all animals, especially dogs. She lived out the thought "Why adopt one dog when you could adopt all of them?" Only the city ordinance held her back from adopting more than her three pooches. Sherisse will be sorely missed by her adored Casie, Murphy, and Cooper.

Sherisse loved both baseball and her family and was lucky enough that the two were closely interwoven. Her fondest early memories were at what is now known as Zupo Field. She often told the stories of "shagging balls" for her grandpa's team, sitting in the dugout with the boys as they cursed, and especially the memory of getting to sit with her grandpa in the stands because the umpire, her grand-uncle Sam, had kicked him off the field! Sherisse helped keep the Zupo tradition of getting together once a year in Lodi to relive the old days, make additional memories, honor the elders, and meet the new Zupos. She spent all year making sure every Zupo reunion was a success.

Sherisse leaves behind her husband Joel Pantoja, father Tony Zupo, sister Sharla Zupo, sisters-in-law Jessica Pantoja and Adelita Pantoja, and nieces Zyanya Pantoja and Hailey Jaime, her vast extended Meckler and Zupo family, her friends and dedicated co-educators, and her beloved students. She was predeceased by her mother, Jacqueline Zupo, her paternal grandparents Tony and Lydia Zupo, and maternal grandparents Christian and Anna Mae Meckler.

There will be reunion of love ones in an Open House style gathering instead of a formal service on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Please join in the celebration by coming by the Littleton Community Center, 410 Civic Drive, Galt, CA 95632, anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019