Shirley E. Buirch passed away on September 14, 2019 in Stockton at the age of 89. She was born in Illinois to Eleanor (Fox) and William Heaney. She was a longtime resident of Wallace and Lodi, CA. Shirley was passionate about genealogy, as a member of the Calaveras Genealogical Society, as an instructor of genealogy at Delta College and was instrumental in setting up several Genealogical Libraries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers and a sister.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Leslie Buirch; daughters, Cathy Webb and Laura Edwards; son, Wayne Buirch; 5 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Donna Kirenlohr and Frances Glenn; and brother, Harold Heaney.
A crypt side service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Lodi Memorial Cemetery, 5750 E. Pine St. in Lodi, Followed by a get-together at the LDS Chapel, 731 N. Ham Ln in Lodi, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
