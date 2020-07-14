Shirley Lynch passed away on June 28, 2020. She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa on November 7, 1938 to Lillian Eaton and raised by her loving grandmother, Myrtle Eaton. She graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1957. In 1959, she married David Lynch, also from Ottumwa. In 1964, they settled in Lodi, California, where she lived the rest of her life.

During the 70's, Shirley completed her BA in Anthropology and English from Sacramento State University. She worked in the early 70's as an 8th grade teacher at St. Anne's School in Lodi where she was loved for helping students write and costume their own plays. During the early 80's she worked for Lodi Memorial Hospital in the Admissions Department. It was during this time that she attended University of San Francisco where she earned a Master's Degree in Marriage, Family and Child Counseling. In the late 80's she was hired as an Elementary School Counselor for Lodi Unified School District where she served for over 20 years. She loved helping others and put her heart and soul into everything she did.

Shirley is preceded in death by her mother, Lillian; and her two brothers, Eddie and Randy. Shirley is survived by her husband, David; and her two daughters, Jennifer Lynch (husband, Frank Callanan) of St. Louis, MO and Andrea Ryan (husband, Tim Ryan) of Modesto, CA. She was a loving grandmother to Gabrielle and Mac Callanan as well as Kellan and Gavin Ryan. Shirley and David celebrated 61 years of marriage a week before her passing on June 21, 2020.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had many friends in her lifetime whom she truly treasured. She had a kind heart and was a selfless person. She was always thinking of others before herself. Over the years, she adopted and cared for many stray cats that arrived on her doorstep. She had a heart of gold, and will be missed by the many lives she touched.

If you'd like to make a charitable donation in Shirley's name, you may contact any of the following organizations that were important to her - Best Buddies, Salvation Army or Alley Cat Guardians.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store