Shirley Sue Nies passed away on April 20, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA at the age of 92. She was born on July 12, 1926 in Iowa to George and Sue Morgan. She lived the past 50 years in Lodi and worked for the State of California for 20 years. Shirley was an active member at Temple Baptist Church, where she participated in the Women's Missionary Fellowship, The Ambassador Class and the Golden Age Fellowship.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Ernest A. Nies Sr.; sister Phyllis Freeman, and brother Jack Morgan. She is survived by her children: Ernest A. Nies Jr. (Debbie), Gene Nies (Sandra), and Phyllis Nies Scott (Clay); 4 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the GracePoint Church (Temple Baptist) Building Fund: http://gracepointlodi.com/giving/ Please sign the guest book at www.lodinews.com/guestbook.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019