Born October 15, 1940 in Guanajuato, Mexico to Jose Guadalupe and Juana Jaime Prieto, Socorro "Harold" Prieto entered in to rest on August 20, 2020 in Lodi, California, at the age of 79 from a sudden illness. He came to the United States at the age of 17 on a Greyhound bus with his God-Father Francisco Jaime to Hayward, California. There, he went to a Mechanic Trade School, which is where he got the name "Harold". He lived in Hayward for a few years, then moved to Stockton, where he met our mother, JoAnn Leyba while she was working at our Aunt's restuarant. They got Married in 1962, and were married for 51 years until our mother's passing on October 24, 2013.

He started driving fork lift at the age of 17 and drove for 61 years. He worked in a cannery in Thornton, Lodi Iron Works, Overhead Garage Door Company for several years as a yard Supervisor in Shipping / Receiving, and Star Buildings in Lockeford, which is where he retired. He went on to work for the Goodwill Store in Lodi for a few years and later, he worked seasonally for Pacific Coast Producers Cannery and M & R Packing until his passing. He loved going to yard & estate sales, flea markets, working on cars, listening to his music, and especially doing yard work and cooking.

Socorro is survived by his daughters, Juanita (Dolly) Prieto Castleman, Lydia Prieto DiNoto, Linda Prieto Lopez and a grandson/son, Mario Lerma; siblings, Enriqueta Torres, Arturo (Ana Maria) Prieto, Ana Maria-Lelia (Roberto) Cardenas, Jorge (Rachel) Prieto, Sara (Joe) Young, Esperanza Diaz, and Juanita Bramasco.

He is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Leyba Prieto (2013); father, Jose Guadalupe Prieto (2008); mother, Juana Jaime Prieto (2010); step-children, Geneieve Lerma (1980), Johnny P Lerma (1988), Gilbert Lerma (1989); and son-in-law, Mark R DiNoto (1992).

A viewing will be held at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way in Lodi, Thursday, Sept 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. The church service will be held at Saint Ana's Catholic Church, 215 W Walnut St in Lodi, Friday, Sept 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, Hwy 99 and E. Harney Ln. in Lodi.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store