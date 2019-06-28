Stanley Duane Foster was lifted into paradise in the arms of Jesus June 4, 2019. Born September 1, 1938 and raised in Stockton he married his high school sweetheart for a union lasting 63 years. In 1956 he was hired as a clerk for the line yard building materials company Diamond National. Thus began his lifelong career as a lumberman. Doing business in yards in Stockton, Atwater, Oakdale and Lodi he retired from ownership of Foster Lumber in 1996. Playing golf, softball, basketball were primary hobbies along with watching and coaching his childrens' games. He was passionately devoted to his family and they enjoyed lots of family vacations in the northern California redwoods. Fishing, boating, water skiing, Sunday picnics in a pasture somewhere by a brook or just staying home and barbecuing homegrown organic beef while watching the 49ers ... these were among his favorites. Stan gave to his community by serving on the boards of Loel Center, Lodi Grape Festival, Lodi Lions Club, Woodbridge Golf & Country Club, First Baptist Church.

Preceded in death were brother, Albert Foster and sister, Sandra Elliott. Surviving in life are his wife Coryl Myers Foster of Stockton; son, Gregory Foster (Stephanie) of Virginia; daughter, Heather Foster-Byrd (Dan) of Marina, CA; daughter, Holli Hutz (Ted) of Lodi, CA; grandchildren, Jeffrey Foster (Kelsey), Lauren Smith (Ryan), Taylor Foster (Amanda), Ivie Foster-Byrd, Heather Elle Eddy, Justin Heimer (Leslie); great-grandchildren, Connor Foster, Blakely Foster, Jackson Galley, Dane Heimer. Sister, Barbara Hart of Folsom, CA; sister, Cathlyn Pollom of Cleveland, TN; sister-in-law, Mona Foster of Rancho Cordova; godson Eric Cowger of Los Angeles, and many loved and loving nieces and nephews.

The family gives lavish praise for the tender care received at O'Connor Woods Assisted Living, Stockton, during Stan's last year of life.

A memorial service will be held in Stan's honor on July 5, 2019 at Wine and Roses Country Inn, Lodi, CA in the Garden Room at 11:00 a.m. Contributions of remembrance may be made to Parkinson Assoc. of Northern California, Lodi Support Group, 1750 Prairie City Rd. #130-220, Folsom, CA 95630.

Farewell Lumberdog. You will be remembered for your boisterous wit and for your keen ability to always see the big picture and bottom line, which guided family and others. You were our dynamic spirit, our Captain America, our Poppy, our Super Hero. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 28 to July 5, 2019