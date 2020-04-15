|
|
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Stanley (Bud) Nicholson at the age of 87. He went to be with our heavenly father on the morning of April 9th, 2020 of natural causes.Stanley was born in Lodi, California on July 11th, 1932 to Stanley and Louise Nicholson Sr. He grew up in Ione, California with his parents and two sisters, Duramae and Margorie.
After graduating from Ione High School in 1951, he joined the Marines to serve our country. He served from 1951 to 1954 and fought in the Korean War as a tank commander with the first armored marine division. He also served in artillery as a gunner and lost some of his hearing due to his service. Stanley was a very proud Marine who shared his stories with the family and Friends about his service to our country.
After his service, he returned to Ione, California. On February 23rd 1955, he maried Lahoma Jean Wilson in Carson City Nevada. They made a home in Ione having three children; Wayne, Della and Angela. Stanley went to work for Western Refractories as a stationary fireman. In 1956 he began working for the California youth authority (Preston) as a guard and heavy truck driver.
In 1972 he was promoted to automotive Pool Manager at the Northern California Youth Center (CYA) in Stockton California.
Stanley was actively involved in the community of Ione, where he served on the school board, as a volunteer fireman and was always there to help neighbors, family and friends. In 1974, after he commuted from Ione to Stockton for two years, the family moved to Lodi, California. He retired after 33 years with the youth authority and continued to work part time as a truck driver and help everyone in the family with whatever they needed. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a joke or story and was the most giving, compassionate and selfless person one could know. Stanley enjoyed planning get togethers and socializing with family and friends. He never missed a birthday for his children and especially his grand children. They always made him smile.He attended Temple Baptist Church in Lodi.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Louise Nicholson Sr.; his wife of 59 years, Lahoma Jean Nicholson; his daughter, Angela Nicholson; and his sister, Duramae Gasaway (Jack).
Stanley is survived by his sister, Margie Cecil (George); son, Wayne Nicholson (Rhonda); daughter, Della Jones (Richard); grandchildren, Joshua Nicholson, Amber Nunez (Tony), James Rivers (Sandy), Jason Rivers (Michelle), Sarah Hansen - Hague (Jacob); and great grandchildren, Shiloh, Serinity and Solomon Nunez, Stephen, Ashley and Kevin Rivers, Monica Gier, Allison and Henry Rivers, Amy Hague and Emily Hansen; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial for the life of Stanley shall be announced at a later date. Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in Lodi, California is handling all arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020