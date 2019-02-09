Stanley "Stan" Robert Rall, age 88, of Lodi, CA, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, his birthday. He was born in 1931 in Ashley, North Dakota to Gottlieb Rall and Rose (Wohl) Rall Hipfner. Stan and his family moved to Lodi, CA, in October of 1941. He grew up attending Lincoln, Needham and Lodi High School, Class of 1949. While in high school, along with his regular studies and his love for journalism, he contributed to the school newspaper, The Flame. During this time he also had a part time job at Abrahamson Printing. He attended San Joaquin Delta College.

He was drafted in 1952 by the US Army during the Korean War. Stan spent time in Japan and Korea, as a member of Battery A 424th Field Artillery Battalion. His unit provided a South Korean Infantry Division with artillery support and received two Presidential Unit Citations for holding their area in the Iron Triangle and blocking the breakthrough by the Chinese army until counter attacks could be made.

Shortly after his return from Korea Stan met his wife, Virginia Schumacher, "the cute red head singing in the choir" at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lodi and married there on May 28, 1955. Together they had three daughters -Susan, Barbara and Brenda.

Stan joined the Lodi Fire Department as a fireman in 1956. During his thirty years of employment he moved through the ranks and for his last seven years served as Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal. He was also active with the California State Fireman's Association, taking part in numerous fire prevention programs, and arson investigations in cooperation with the State Fire Marshal's office. He retired from the department in 1985.

Prior to and during his retirement, Stan was also a property manager for thirty-six years working with his close friends Mr. and Mrs. William Johnson.

Stan was a life long Lutheran and presently a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. He was a member of Friends of the Lodi Public Library, serving as secretary and spending many hours volunteering in the book store. He was also, a past member of the American Legion Post 22 and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi.

In his retirement he kept busy with his passions - researching his family genealogy, keeping him active with the Germans from Russia Society and the Glückstahl Colonies Research Association, tracing the family to the 16th century. Stan's other interests included traveling with Virginia, woodworking, fishing, reading, daily visits to the Village Coffee Shop to have coffee with "the guys" and his favorite was attending his grandchildren's sporting and music events.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Myron. He is survived by Virginia, his wife of 63 years, and his children Susan Pirie (Robert), Barbara Doucette (Tom) and Brenda Colla (Corey); grandchildren, Jacqueline Pirie, Mallory Pirie, Reed Doucette, Lauren (Doucette) Kettles and Matt, Alissa (Heil) Mosley and Josh, and Alex Colla; great-grandchildren Brooklynn and Bradley Mosley. Also, his two nephews Michael and Mark Rall.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Ave., Lodi, CA 95240, immediately followed by a reception at the Church's Morton Hall. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, Stan's wishes were that anyone wanting to make a memorial contribution can donate to St. Paul Lutheran Church, address above. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary