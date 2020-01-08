|
Stan was born in Oakland, California to William and Claudia Pettijohn on his dad's birthday. He was raised In Lodi and Acampo. Stan's family extends from Lodi and Central California to Nevada and Virginia.
Stan served his country in the Army with a tour in Korea. Prior to returning to California after his discharge, Stan remained in Virginia. There he started a family and formed life-long friendships.
When he did return home to Lodi, he held several jobs before finding the one that suited him best. He worked in the parts department at Sanborn Chevrolet for 33 years! There again he formed lasting friendships, many of which became his second family. At times, the guys would plan a Friday-after-work-beer, Stan would say "I'll meet ya there" but he wouldn't show up. He was comfortable in his solitary life. Exception being when someone would mention a round of golf or a Harley ride, then he was all-in!
It is sad that many will miss this skinny, generous, funny, honest, mellow, peacekeeping guy. A dear friend summed it up by saying, "Stan left us just like he lived; quietly and peacefully."
Stan passed in his sleep December 23, 2019.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020