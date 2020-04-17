|
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mother on April 11, 2020 in Lodi, California. She was 97 years young and as beautiful as she entered into Heaven to be with our Lord. Born on November 25, 1922 in Escondido, she was the third child of 10 to parents, Emiliano and Angelita Espinoza. The Espinoza's raised their family in southern California and later moved to Fremont, California. In 1960, Mother moved to Lodi and continued to live here until her passing.
Mom was social, energetic, caring and compassionate and loved helping others. She completed all those tasks all while working and raising her own family. Many Lodi locals may remember seeing her at Wilson's Drug Store, the Woolworth's food counter, Fluffy Donuts or being greeted by her warm smile at JC Penney's. Her most rewarding career was assisting families in need during her career with the San Joaquin Migrant Education Program. Many generations of those families still continue to remain close to her and they have great memories of the efforts she put into assisting them with their work, education or health needs. After her retirement, her love for the community led her to work as a volunteer for the Lodi Police Partners Program. Mother attended First Baptist Church and was a member of Eagles Auxiliary #848. The family also is grateful and appreciative to everyone at Vienna Nursing Home for the love and care Mom received there during her last 7 years.
Growing up in a large family, enabled her to teach her own family to be strong, be together and stay bonded not only with each other but our extended family as well. The Espinoza Family reunions were one of her favorite of events to attend. All local invitations to wedding, baptisms, birthdays, anniversaries were also enjoyed by her as she loved to see all her family and friends and dance to a song or ten.
She is survived by daughters, Lucy (Irene) Medrano (Alfonso), Gloria Tovar (Ernesto), Elizabeth Hausauer all of Lodi, Bonnie Valenzuela (Jose) of Redman Oregon, and Ramona Castillo of San Diego Calif.; sons, Robert De La Cruz (Ellen) of Rancho Cordova Calif., and Eddie Solis of Lodi. Stella also leaves behind 43 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emiliano and Angelita Espinoza; her daughter, Rosie Tovar; sons, Merced Salvador De La Cruz and Jose Luis Solis; son-in-laws, Salvador Castillo and Todd Hausauer; grandchildren, David Arrellano, Noel Quesada, Carmen Lopez and Christina Garcia; great grandson, Gabriel Tovar Jr.; sisters, Juanita, Beatrice, Ramona and Ruth; brothers, Salvador, Gilbert, Robert and Ruben Espinoza, and the late Refugio Solis, Santos Florez and Manuel Dominguez.
Due to the current conditions a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
