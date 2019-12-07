|
|
Stephanie Anne Gillson (Davenport), age 42, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Stockton, CA. She was born October 23, 1977 to Shelley (David) Crivello and Ben (Molly) Davenport. Stephanie is also survived by her long time companion Morgan Hunt, son Skyler Gillson, sisters Andrea (Luis) Guzman and Katie Hardy, 5 nieces and 2 nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family, friends and others lives Stephanie touched are invited to Pacific Avenue Bowl, Stockton January 11, 2020 1:00-3:00 for a Celebration of Life. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin 3888 Pacific Ave. Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019