Bear Creek Community Church
11171 N Lower Sacramento Rd
Lodi, CA 95242
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Cherokee Memorial
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA
Stephanie Elizabeth George Miranda


1981 - 2020
Stephanie Elizabeth George Miranda Obituary
Stephanie Elizabeth George Miranda passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA. Stephanie was born November 1, 1981 in Stockton, CA to Judith Lyn (Nunes) Costa and Steven Eugene George.
Stephanie is survived by her three children, Marina Miranda (19), Wyatt Miranda (8), and Isabella Miranda (1); siblings, Shawnna George, Joseph George (Kayla); and nephews, Clayton, Chance, Cutter and Carver George; as well as, her mom and stepfather, Joe and Judith Costa.
She is preceded in death by her father, Steven Eugene George; and grandparents, Eugene & Diane George and Ralph Nunes.
Stephanie loved to love people. She had the most beautiful smile that would light up every room. Everyone knew her as the goofy, bubbly, social butterfly. She loved her children, loved life and never failed to put a smile on everyone's face.
A funeral service will be held at Cherokee Memorial on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA. A memorial service will follow at Bear Creek Community Church, 11171 N. Lower Sacramento Rd, Lodi, CA.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020
