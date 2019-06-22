Resources More Obituaries for Stephanie Kundert Alvarez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephanie Lynn Kundert Alvarez

1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Stephanie Lynn Kundert Alvarez, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. Stephanie lost her courageous battle with breast cancer. She never gave up and she was a true warrior until the end.

Stephanie was born September 5, 1970 in Lodi to Niles and Jeanne Soucie Kundert and was sister to Michelle Kundert and Kristine Kundert Tomek. On August 14, 1993 Paul Alvarez and Stephanie were married. They had 3 children; Dusty, Levi and Jordan. Stephanie was an outstanding wife, mother, daughter, sister and best friend.

Stephanie was raised in Lodi and attended Lodi schools. Throughout her young life she played soccer and was always involved in the bicycle world. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1988 and went on to Delta College to study business. Stephanie spent most of her work life involved in bicycle shops and then became the owner of City Bicycles. After that, she spent the last 10 years building a business with the Fastenal company. Stephanie was driven and passionate about her work and took great pride in what she had accomplished.

Stephanie lived for her family and they were most important to her. Paul and Stephanie created a beautiful family together and that is what she was most proud of. She enjoyed going camping, quad riding, the ocean, shopping, baseball games, Hawaii, and the SF Giants. She was outgoing and always ready to have fun. She supported her husband and her kids with whatever they were doing and always gave 110%. She was known to help anyone and everyone. She has given so much to the people around her and was always there to listen. She was loyal and always wanted the best for people and did whatever she could to get them where they needed to go.

Stephanie is survived by her husband, Paul and her children, Dusty, Levi and Jordan. Her parents Niles and Jeanne Kundert, sister and brother-in-law, Kristine and Greg Tomek, and nephews Jett and Justus Tomek.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her sister Michelle Kundert, grandparents Carl and Esther Kundert and Vincent and Virginia Soucie.

There will be a celebration of life on Monday, July 1st at Hutchins Street Square in Lodi at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Stephanie's name to the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at 1600 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA 94115.

We would like to thank Dr. Michelle Melisko at UCSF for helping Stephanie fight her battle. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 22 to June 29, 2019