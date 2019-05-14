We are sad to share the passing of Stephen Primack on May 11, 2019. He was born in Boston in 1988. After stints in Arizona and Arkansas, he moved to California at age 10. He was a product of Tokay High School in Lodi, and graduated with a degree in economics from University of California, Berkeley with high honors. In high school, he developed a strong interest in the practice of Judaism, to the point where he regularly led parts of the services. In college, he was an active member of Alpha Epsilon Pi, a Jewish fraternity, where he met many lifelong friends. Following college, he moved to San Francisco to work for Wells Fargo. He worked his way up to Vice President, where he worked in principle investments focused on structured products. In true SF fashion, he met his fiancé through an app called Coffee Meets Bagel. Nuptials were planned for early 2020.

He was a large personality with a big heart. He was incredibly funny, witty, and could entertain any crowd. He reveled in hearing the laughter of others. He cared deeply about his family and friends.

He also lived for his many passions. He loved nature and being in the outdoors, and had recently become keen on hunting and fishing. He dedicated many hours in the gym to body building, most proud that he could bench-press over three plates. He was a red wine lover (except Merlot) and foodie. He had an intense curiosity to see the world, both locally and abroad and to learn as much as he could about the local cultures, history, and culinary habits.

Stephen is survived by his fiancé Elianna Starr, parents Daren and Dina Primack, siblings Sam and Sarah, grandparents Bune and Marvin Primack and Patricia and Damiano Ventura, and many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles.

The funeral service will be held at Temple Israel in Stockton, CA at 1PM on Wednesday May 15th, followed by interment at Temple Israel Cemetery 1110 East Acacia Street Stockton, CA.

Donations in Stephen's memory can be made to Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc (www.cfri.org), AEPi (tiny.cc/StephenPrimack),and Ducks Unlimited Inc (https://www.ducks.org/). Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 14 to May 21, 2019