Steve Edward Zimbelmann Jr., 52, of Lodi, California passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Steve was born in Lodi, California May 3, 1967 to Steve Sr. and Cheryl Zimbelmann. He was a 1986 graduate of Lodi High School. He joined the Army in 1986 for four years and then he served in the Stockton Reserves National Guard until 1994. Later he became a maintenance manager and worked for Cottage Bakery in Lodi, California, California Natural Products in Lathrop, California, Pacific Foods in Portland, Oregon, and finally at PAC Worldwide in Phoenix, Arizona.
Steve was full of life with a smile that was contagious to those around him. Over the years he enjoyed travelling, backpacking, fishing and scuba diving, but above all, Steve enjoyed spending his time with his family.
He was a loving father and husband with a very kind heart and quick wit and will be very dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his beloved father Steve Zimbelmann Sr.
Surviving are his loving wife Nancy Nahay Zimbelmann. Steve and Nancy met each other in Savannah, GA in 2004. They were happily married for 13 wonderful years and had one child Jacob Zimbelmann; mother Cheryl Zimbelmann; two sisters Debbie Sherman and Tammy Cuenca; several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Phoenix Hospice of the Valley for their amazing end of life care. We would also like to thank Dr. Todd Crocenzi of Portland Providence hematology/oncology, Dr Paul Hanson of the Oregon Clinic, and Dr. Tomislav Dragovich of MD Anderson Phoenix, AZ. The oncologists and surgeon, with their incredible knowledge and skill, extended Steve's life by three years. We will be eternally grateful for giving our family those last years to spend with him.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2019 at Wine and Roses in Lodi, CA.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019